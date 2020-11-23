Crowd Analytics Market Estimated Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2025 by top key players like Crowd Vision Limited, Geodan Next, Mira, NEC Corporation

Crowd analytics is an optimized business solution, which delivers insightful analysis of crowd mobility at mass gathering places, such as airport & railway terminals, city malls, retail stores, convention centers, stadium, and others. The data obtained from various sources, including closed circuit television camera (CCTV), commercial off-the-shelf camera, and first & third party consumer data are channelized through sophisticated artificial intelligence methods to present predictive crowd flow models and customer preference patterns.

Some of the key players of Crowd Analytics Market:

AGT International GmbH

Crowd Dynamics International

Crowd Vision Limited

Geodan Next

Mira

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Savannah Simulations AG

Spigit, Inc.

Walkbase

The Global Crowd Analytics Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Crowd Analytics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Crowd Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

