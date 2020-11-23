Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

NHL is a type of blood cancer that initially started in the white blood cells (WBCs) called lymphocytes, it is also known as non-Hodgkin’s disease. Commonly the NHL occurs from lymph nodes at one or more places in the body, which can progress through the lymphatic system from one group of lymph nodes to another. It can occur at any age and are often marked by enlarged lymph nodes, fever, night sweats, and weight loss. There are different types of, and these are divided into aggressive (fast-growing), intermediate, or indolent (slow-growing), and can and can develop from either B-cells or T-cells or Natural killer (NK) cells. Most of the cases of NHL are B-cell NHL (nearly 85%). T-cell lymphomas make up less than 15% of NHL.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market Key Facts

The total incident cases of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) in the 7MM was 166,909 in 2017, and are expected to increase during the study period during the study period [2017–2030].

Among the 7MM, as per the estimates, the highest Incident population of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) was in the United States, i.e., 61,080 B-cell NHL (in 2017). B-cell lymphomas make up most (about 85%) of the NHL cases.

Among the European-5 countries, Germany had the highest incident population of NHL, followed by the United Kingdom and France. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident cases of NHL in 2017.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market

Owing to the launch of upcoming therapies, the market size of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period (2020–2030).

The Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Epidemiology

The Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The dynamics of the NHL market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2020–2030. Major Pharma giants are thoroughly working toward the development of new treatment therapies for this indication, in order to provide better relief for the symptoms and hence improve the Quality of life (QoL) of patients with NHL.

Some of the Key players involved in developing therapies for NHL include:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Gilead Sciences

MorphoSys AG

Epizyme

TG Therapeutics

Pfizer/Merck

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals

BeiGene

Hoffmann-La Roche

AbbVie

Novartis

Verastem

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Bayer

AstraZeneca

And several others

Drugs Covered

Tafasitamab (MOR208; formerly XmAb 5574)

Lisocabtagene maraleucel (JCAR017)

Enzastaurin Hydrochloride (DB102)

Avelumab (Bavencio)

Umbralisib (TG-1202)

And many others.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Competitive Intelligence Analysis Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market Overview at a Glance Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Disease Background and Overview Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Patient Journey Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Epidemiology and Patient Population Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Treatment Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Marketed Products Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Emerging Therapies Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market Outlook (7 major markets) Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market Drivers Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

