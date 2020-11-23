Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a substance use disorder characterized by excessive, uncontrollable drinking that impacts a person physically, emotionally, and socially. The general population also refers to AUD as alcohol abuse or alcoholism.

The common signs of Alcohol use disorder (AUD) include uncontrolled alcohol intake, craving for alcohol, etc. A person with AUD may experience withdrawal symptoms such as sweating, rapid heartbeat, hand tremors, problems sleeping, nausea and vomiting, hallucinations, restlessness and agitation, anxiety, and occasionally seizures.

AUD can include periods of alcohol intoxication and symptoms of withdrawal. Alcohol intoxication results when the amount of alcohol in the bloodstream increases. It causes behavior problems and mental changes and may include inappropriate behavior, unstable moods, impaired judgment, slurred speech, impaired attention or memory, and poor coordination.

Genetic, psychological, social, and environmental factors can impact how drinking alcohol can affect the body and behavior. Theories suggest that drinking has a different and more substantial impact on certain people, leading to AUD.

The risk factors for Alcohol use disorder (AUD) include trauma, bariatric surgery, mental health problems, starting drinking at an early age, steady drinking over time, social and cultural factors, and family history of AUD.

DelveInsight’s “Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Market Key Facts

As per the NHS estimates, “around 9% of men in the UK and 3% of UK women show signs of alcohol dependence ”.

”. As per studies by Psychology Today, 29.1% of the US population has experienced an AUD of a varying grade at some point in their lifetime. Also, in a 1-year period, approximately 13.9% of the US population experience an AUD.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in 2018, 5.5% of adults aged 18 years and older had AUD. In adolescents, 12–17 years, 1.6% of people suffered from AUD.

Key Benefits of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Market Report

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) market report provides an in-depth analysis of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Market trends & developments , key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) market in the upcoming years.

The Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) market report covers Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Market

The market size of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) shall grow during the forecast period owing to the launch of upcoming therapies, changing lifestyles, increasing disposable income, and a higher young population.

The Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Epidemiology

The Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The dynamics of the Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world. Some of the key players involved in developing therapies for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) include:

Adial Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals/ Neurelis

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Odyssey Pharmaceutical

Alkermes

Bayer

And many others.

Drugs Covered

AD04

OPNT002

TNX-102 SL

And many others.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Competitive Intelligence Analysis Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Market Overview at a Glance Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Disease Background and Overview Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Patient Journey Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Epidemiology and Patient Population Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Treatment Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Marketed Products Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Emerging Therapies Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Market Outlook (7 major markets) Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Market. Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Market Drivers Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

