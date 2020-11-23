Automotive 3D Printing Market Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends and Insights

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automotive 3D Printing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2025, (The global automotive 3D printing market is expected to observe an extensive growth in the coming years, due to factors such as reduction in lead time in production, low operational cost, design flexibility, proficient use of raw materials, and ease of customization. In addition, continuous technological advancements, growing manufacturers’ focus on product quality, and growing demand for precision machined components are expected to benefit the market. Apart from this, availability of entry-level low-cost 3D printers is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market’s growth.).”

Increasing need to manufacture complex design in the automotive sector within short span of time, coupled with increasing demand for precise machined components and high product quality is the primary factor driving the automotive 3D printing market. 3D printing process has a number of advantages over traditional manufacturing process such as shorter value chain, time and cost reduction through elimination of assembly steps, greater customization and design freedom, and minimal wastage. Additionally, at the initial stage of production, the usage of 3D printing is beneficial, as designers can early identify errors or defects from initial prototype; thus, eventually reduces overall production lead time and operational cost.

Leading vendors in the industry are Stratasys Ltd., Autodesk In.c, Arcam AB, EnvisionTEC Inc., Höganäs AB, Optomec Inc., Ponoko Limited, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, and Voxeljet AG.

The report will also provide a country-wise analysis. Some of the major countries that are covered in the report include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa.

