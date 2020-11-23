Automotive Torque Converter Market By Industry Share, Revenue, Growth, Global Foresight And Key Growth Drivers

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automotive Torque Converter Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2024, (The global automotive torque converter market is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming years due to the increasing production of automobiles, growing demand for automatic transmission systems, and rising concerns regarding the safety in vehicles. Globally, vehicles with automatic transmission are gaining traction, as this form of transmission is more economical and safer than manual transmission. Thus, the growing demand for automatic transmission systems can be viewed as one of the key factors fueling the demand for torque converters, globally.).”

Globally, manufacturers are striving to develop new techniques to increase the operational efficiency of torque converters. Longer lock-up range, advanced manufacturing processes, and reduction in the weight and size of these converters are some of the major trends witnessed in the automotive torque converter market.

Some of the key players operating in the global automotive torque converter market are Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, EXEDY Corporation, Isuzu Motors Limited, JATCO Ltd., Precision Industries, Schaeffler AG, Sonnax Transmission Company Inc., Transtar Industries Inc., Valeo SA, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The report also provides country-wise market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Brazil, and the U.A.E.