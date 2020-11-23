Connected Motorcycle Market Revolutionary Trends, Future Potential and Revenue Estimation in Industry Statistics

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Connected Motorcycle Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (The global connected motorcycle market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030), on account of technology transition and increasing demand for safety and comfort of motorcyclists. Growing trend of long-distance bike riding and increasing preference for off-road biking find significant resonance in the demand for motorcycles.).”

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) will have the fastest growth in the forecast period, due to high parc number and preference for motorcycles in the region. Connected features have been introduced in sport and luxury motorcycle category there and will eventually trickle down to economy motorcycle category. Hereby, increase in penetration of such connected motorcycles in the APAC region will drive the growth of the market.

Increase in penetration of luxury and sport bikes in the developing economies, like China, India, and other countries of APAC and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA), is propelling the connected motorcycle market. This is attributed to the increase in per capita income and subsequent rise in purchasing power of consumers. With big data and automation ruling the era, and increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) with IoT, the reliance on such services is expected to increase in future, to cater the challenges of road safety and better strategic management.

Some of the major OEMs operating in the global connected motorcycle market are BMW Motorrad (brand of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG), Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., KTM AG, Triumph Motorcycles, Kawasaki Motors, and Suzuki Motor Corporation.

