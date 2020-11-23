Refuse Derived Fuel Market – Investment Strategies and Forecast Analysis 2020 – 2030

Global Refuse Derived Fuel Market: Overview

Set to grow at a sturdy growth rate over from 2020 to 2030, the global refuse derived fuel market would generate a slew of gainful opportunities for players, states Transparency Market Research. Increase market worth would be noted by the end of this period. Improvement in technologies related to energy from waste will contribute this growth in a positive manner. Also, a key trend here is integration of software monitoring platforms for RDF production. The fragmented vendor landscape is witnessing active players taken proactive measure to carve off a larger share of the market growth over the forecast period. These are also set to propel growth in the market. Region-wise, Europe will emerge as a notable player in the global refuse derives fuel market over the stated period.

Global Refuse Derived Fuel Market: Competitive Landscape

The global refuse derived fuel market is not just marked with intense competition but also plenty of profitable opportunities of growth, awaiting tapping into. Players are adopting various growth measures to make this possible. Experts claim that organic strategies will lead the way in developed regions of the world. Besides, players would adapt to fit in a growingly digitized world.

Some of the most prominent players in the global refuse derived fuel market are:

Carey Group

Biffa

Renewi

Veolia

EcoUrja Renewable Energy

Estre Ambiental

SUEZ Recycling and Recovery

Countrystyle Recycling

Ecomondis

FCC Austria Abfall Service AG

Global Refuse Derived Fuel Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Of the overall trends and drivers marking the landscape of global refuse derived fuel market over the forecast period, the ones that are considered top of the line have been identified by Transparency Market Research and delineated in its upcoming market research. A dive into some of the key factors is provided below:

One of the most significant growth factors in the global refused derived fuel market is the objective of governments witnessed recently – waste to molecule or chemicals from waste. This is leading market players to work with replacement and refurbishment of extant set-ups. Eventually, it is expected to give way to movement towards novel systems in a phased manner. This will help the global refuse derived fuel market in a big way.

Solid waste management programs across a number of countries in the world will also add fuel to growth in the global refuse-derived fuel market over the stated forecast period. Government efforts, which are continually growing in this direction, are a major factor propelling growth in the market. Besides, advancement in technology and its adoption would also a play a key role in the growth of this market over the forecast period.

Global Refuse Derived Fuel Market: Regional Analysis

The forecast period of the report will witness Europe stay at a prominent place owing to various factors, significant among which is the presence of many co-processing plants. Besides, there s trade witnessed in the region for refuse derived fuel. A faster growth rate, however, will be accounted for by the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. One of the most crucial factors of growth in this region would be improvement in perception and adoption of EFW as a source of bioenergy. It is worth noting here that countries such as Bangladesh, Thailand, and Indonesia be at the forefront of growth in the region, after India and China.