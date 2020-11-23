Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Market Research ( 2019 – 2027): In-depth Assessment of the Growth and other Aspects

Global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Market: Overview

The cellulose polymer refers to a linear polymer that occurs naturally and is made from the repeating units of glucose. By applying fibrillation process on cellulose fibers, microfibrillated cellulose is obtained. The product is considered one of the leading and emerging sustainable packaging materials, which is likely to boost the global microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) market in the years to come. The packaging and paper industry is witnessing substantial penetration of microfibrillated cellulose. With the increased application of the product in various applications of paper, the use of other raw materials is diminished. Microfibrillated cellulose makes replacement of the usual filler materials. Microfibrillated cellulose is estimated to make replacement of aluminum in packaging application due to its excellent barrier properties. All these benefits of the product is likely support expansion of the global microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) market over the tenure of analysis.

Application, product type, and region are the three important parameters based on which the global microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) market has been categorized. Such dissection of the market comes with the purpose to offer stakeholders with a detailed and clear analysis of the global microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) market.

Global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Market: Notable Developments

One of the developments that offer a glimpse of the market dynamics about the global microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) market is mentioned below:

January 2017, Helsinki-based Stora Enso Oyj and Sweden-based BillerudKorsnäs AB made an announcement of phasing in the use of microfibrillated cellulose in the manufacturing of paperboard products. Utilizing microfibrillated cellulose from Stora Enso lightweight cartons of milk have already been market tested. Use of microfibrillated cellulose in paperboard is expected to transform the business for both the manufacturers in the years to come.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) market include the below-mentioned:

Elopak AS

Stora Enso Oyj

BillerudKorsnäs AB

Borregaard AS

Weidmann Fiber Technology

FiberLean Technologies Limited

Global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Market: Key Trends

The global microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Demand to Ride on the Back of the Increased Awareness about Biodegradable Products

The global microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) market is estimated to be driven by the multiple benefits offered by the use of this material. Microfibrillated cellulose is utilized to lighten and strengthen fiber materials sustainably. Furthermore, these products are obtained with diminished use of materials but it offers the same performance. For instance, products made with microfibrillated cellulose make use of just 1% of this fiber but it results in around 15% to 20% of improvement in the performance of the product. The microfibrillated cellulose fiber is stiffer and stronger than carbon fiber or glass and is light in weight at the same time. The benefits of the using the product is estimated to encourage growth of the global microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) market in the years to come.

The material offers excellent moisture and oxygen barriers. Microfibrillated cellulose can be utilized in the form of paper coatings, nanocomposites, and films. For instance, a water vapor transfer rate (WTR) is as low as 0.4 g/m2day and OTR or oxygen transmission rates is 4 -10 mL/m2day for microfibrillated cellulose films. In addition to these, the product can be derived from plant waste, which makes the price competitive. The mode of production has changed completely owing to the development of various forms of optimization in the recent years.

Furthermore, formulations of strict regulations by the government together with the rising need for sustainable products in almost every facet of life have compelled manufacturers to look for alternative options. With the progress made in the packaging industry, augmented awareness toward and preference for biodegradable packaging material, the global microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) market is likely to observe considerable growth in the near future.

Global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Market: Geographical Analysis

Europe is estimated to dominate the global microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) market over the tenure of assessment. The dominance of the region is strengthened by the presence of a large number of producers. North America is likely to emerge as another prominent region in the global microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) market. Advent of advance technology in the packaging industry is likely to support growth of the market in North America in the near future.