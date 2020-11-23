Electric Vehicles and Robotics in Mining Market Projections, Opportunities & Growth Factors Analyzed until 2030 | Analysis of COVID-19

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Electric Vehicles and Robotics in Mining Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (The global electric vehicles and robotics in mining market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030). The mining industry has always been labour-intensive industry. However, with dynamic technological environment and government push toward workforce safety as well as hurdle associated with finding skilled labourers, the industry is witnessing an automation trend. Autonomy is a major trend in the mining industry, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.).”

Rise in the number of investments and partnerships among key players is a major trend spotted in the electric vehicles and robotics in mining market. Technical collaborations drive the growth of any mining corporation. Hereby, the leading mining companies and off-road vehicle manufacturers in the industry are collaborating within or outside the industry to upgrade their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2019, Rio Tinto Ltd. agreed to buy a fleet of autonomous trucks and other mining equipment from Caterpillar Inc. for its new Koodaideri iron ore mine in Western Australia. Following this deal, Caterpillar Inc. will supply a fleet of 20 autonomous 793F trucks as well as four autonomous blast drills for the mine, which Rio Tinto Ltd. is developing for $2.6 billion with first production expected to start by the end of 2021.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Caterpillar Inc., Clearpath Robotics, Nabors Industries, Sandvik AB, ABB Group, Autonomous Solutions Inc., Komatsu Limited, Atlas Copco, Hexagon AB, Hitachi, RPMGlobal, and Trimble.

