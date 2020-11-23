Automotive Battery Market Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automotive Battery Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2025, (The global automotive battery market is anticipated to witness a steady growth during the forecast period due to increasing end users’ preference for zero-emission hybrid and electric vehicles, owing to falling battery price, reducing crude oil reserves, and environmental effect of conventional automobiles. In accumulation to this, increase in the global battery production capacity has helped to achieve economies of scale in the automotive battery industry, which is another major driver for the growth of the market.).”

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-battery-market/report-sample

The growth of the automotive battery market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles due to falling battery price and stringent regulations set by several government agencies across the world. Decline in prices of lithium-ion battery packs are resulting in the increase in electric vehicle sales. The average price of lithium-ion battery pack is reduced to around $220 per kWh from 1000 per kWh, a decline of more than 75%. The decrease in battery cost is resulting in the decrease in electric vehicle upfront cost, as battery accounts for around 30–40% of total electric vehicle’s cost. This is uplifting the market of the automotive battery.

Key players operating in the global automotive battery market are Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC, Kokam Co. Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Toshiba Corporation, LG Chem Power Inc., Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd. etc.

The report will also provide country-wise analysis of the market. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, China, India, Japan, Thailand, the U.A.E., South Africa, Brazil, and Australia.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=automotive-battery-market

This study covers