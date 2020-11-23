Lubricant Packaging Market Key Drivers, Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Future Scope By 2023

Summary

Lubricant Packaging Market Growth, Analysis, Challenges, Future Scope, Size, Share by material (metal, plastic), packaging type (stand up pouch, bottle, drum, intermediate bulk container), lubricant (engine oil, transmission & hydraulic fluid), end user (automotive), and region-Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The rise in automobile sales in developed countries has led to a number of opportunities for the market growth. Lubricant packaging is used for storing the lubricants and simultaneously maintaining their properties for a specified amount of time. Materials like plastic and metal are mainly used for packaging lubricants. Growing demand for automation in chemical industries is expected to fuel the market growth. However, the rise of CNG vehicles and stringent government regulations regarding pollution can restrict the growth of the market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the lubricant packaging market include Amcor Limited (Switzerland), Glenroy,Inc(US), Graham Packaging (US), Mold Tek Packaging(India), Scholle IPN (US), BAM Packaging (US), Berry Plastics (US), CDF (US), Greif, Inc(US), SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co., KGaA (Germany) and among others.

Market Research Analysis

For the purpose of this study, the global lubricant packaging market has been divided on the basis of five segments: material, packaging type, lubricant, end user, and region.

On the basis of material, the market has been segmented as metal and plastic. Under the material segment, plastic accounts for the largest market share as it is inexpensive as compared to its counterpart and provides enough strength and durability to the lubricant packaging. On the basis of packaging type, the market has been segmented as stand-up pouches, bottles, drums, pails, cans, tubes, kegs, bag-in-box, intermediate bulk containers. Drums segment dominates the market by packaging type and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in demand for lubricants from industries across the power generation segment and increasing preference of consumers towards high-performance vehicles is expected to increase the market growth.

On the basis of lubricants, the market has been segmented as engine oils, transmission & hydraulic fluids, process oils, metalworking fluids, general industrial oils, gear oils, greases. Engine oil dominates the lubricants segment of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in demand for automobiles along with the adoption of industrial automation for various manufacturing processes is likely to fuel the demand for process oils in the market. Metalworking fluids are is also expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period. On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into automotive, metalworking, oil & gas, power generation, machine industry, chemicals, and others. Automotive dominates the market by end-user.

Intended Audience

Lubricant manufacturers

Lubricant distributors / suppliers

Transportation providers

Raw material suppliers

Automotive Aftermarket

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Lubricant Packaging Market, tracking five market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusin7g on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global lubricant packaging market by its type, by end user, and region.

By Material Metal Plastic



By Packaging Type Stand up pouch Bottle Drum Pail Can Tube Keg Bag-in-box Intermediate Bulk Container



By Lubricants Engine Oil Transmission & Hydraulic Fluid Process Oil Metalworking Fluid General Industrial Oil Gear Oil Grease



By End-User Automotive Metalworking Oil & Gas Power Generation Machine Industry Chemicals Others



By Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe Rest of the World



