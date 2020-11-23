Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market to Register 11.6% Growth to 2027

According to the research carried out by Precedence Research, “The global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is expected to reach US$ 142 Billion by 2027 with a remarkable CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 – 2027”. The market report provides an analysis of the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market for the period 2016-2027, wherein 2020 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2019 is considered as the base year.

COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all over industries across the globe, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is one of them. As the global market heads towards major recession, we are at Precedence Research, has published a brand-new latest research report which fully studies the impact of COVID-19 crisis on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Industry and suggests possible actions to curtail them. This market report covers an in-depth analysis of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) industry including statistical, quantitative, qualitative data points with emphasis on the market dynamics including the growth factors, drivers, opportunities & restraints, market size, share, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth and revenue opportunities after COVID-19 pandemic.

The report gives correct insights on the current market scenario and future prospects of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) industry. It expertly describes historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological improvements, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Top market leaders, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions are reviewed comprehensively in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market report.

Moreover, this market study also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate (CAGR), future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Market risks and entry barriers makes the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) industry attentive and help to decide further moves.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2020 to 2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Denso

Aptiv

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Magna International

Veoneer

Hyundai Mobis

ZF Friedrichshafen

Valeo

NVIDIA

Intel

Microsemi Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Hella

Texas Instruments

Infineon Technologies AG

Hitachi Automotive

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Market Segmentation as below:

By System Type

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Others

By Sensor Type

Image Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

LiDAR

Radar Sensors

Infrared (IR) Sensors

Laser Sensors

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Truck

Bus

Market By Geography

(Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries)

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA).

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

The 2020 Annual Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Offers:

100 + charts exploring and analyzing the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumers demand, production, and more

10 + profiles of top Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size of the global market in 2027?

What is the expected CAGR for the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market from 2020 – 2027?

Which are the top players active in the global market?

How Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market will trend in the future?

How COVID-19 impact will reshape the market dynamics, market growth & sizing?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

Which region held the highest market share in the global market?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market?

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.

