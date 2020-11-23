Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics – Epidemiology Forecast, and Pipeline Analysis

Pancreatic cancer are expected to increase at a consistent rate in the seven major markets analyzed in the report.

Pancreatic cancer is defined as the development of tumor and uncontrolled growth of cells in the pancreas. There are mainly two different types of pancreatic cancer: exocrine and endocrine, depending upon the part of pancreas affected. Some of the risk factors associated with pancreatic cancer include environmental toxins; hereditary factors; age; gender; and lifestyle factors, such as smoking, excess weight, and high consumption of alcohol. The disease is observed to be one of the most challenging cancers, as it has poor prognosis and does not show any signs or symptoms until the patient has reached the advanced stage.

Download sample copy of this report: https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1235

According to the research findings, the global incidence of pancreatic cancer has increased substantially in the past decade. It is currently ranked as the 13th leading cause of cancer and is further on its way to become the fourth-leading cause of cancer related deaths in the U.S. by 2020.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1235

The U.S. reported the highest number of incident cases amongst the seven major markets (7MM), followed by Japan during the period 2016-2028. Moreover, Germany is estimated to have the highest number of incidence cases, while Spain is anticipated to have the lowest number of cases amongst the European Union five (EU5) countries (i.e. U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Spain).