Hemochromatosis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, Clinical Trials and Developments

Hemochromatosis/iron overload therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 10+ therapeutic candidates.

According to the research findings, majority of pipeline drug candidates are being developed for oral administration. It has been observed that oral route of medications is convenient, available in delayed or rapid release formulation, less risk of systemic infections, and inexpensive in nature, and also provides improved patient’s compliance. Administration of therapeutics for hemochromatosis through the oral route has shown promising results in clinical studies.

As of 2018, Exjade and Ferriprox are two marketed products available in the market for the treatment of hemochromatosis. Due to emergence of late- and mid-stage pipeline products, the overall hemochromatosis therapeutics market is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years.

Novartis International AG, ApoPharma Inc., La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, DisperSol Technologies, Silence Therapeutics plc, and Vifor Pharma Management Ltd. are some of the key companies involved in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of hemochromatosis.

Hemochromatosis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis