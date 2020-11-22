Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2020-2029

Latest released the research study on Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems . The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR; see also other names below) is a technology that uses optical character recognition on images to read vehicle registration plates to create vehicle location data. It can use existing closed-circuit television, road-rule enforcement cameras, or cameras specifically designed for the task. ANPR is used by police forces around the world for law enforcement purposes, including to check if a vehicle is registered or licensed. It is also used for electronic toll collection on pay-per-use roads and as a method of cataloguing the movements of traffic, for example by highways agencies.

In this study, the market for the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) consumption divided into five geographic regions. Europe was the largest market for ANPR systems in 2017. The large market in this region can be attributed to the high adoption of intelligent transportation systems for traffic management, tolling management, law/police enforcement, and other applications. Factors that are driving this market include the infrastructure growth in emerging economies, increasing allocation of funds by various governments on intelligent transport system (ITS), deployment of camera technologies in security and surveillance, and traffic enforcement application, and the growing usage of video analytics technology for intelligent monitoring of vehicles.

The global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

This report includes the following manufacturers:

Neology

Siemens

Elsag

Kapsch TrafficCom

ARH

Genetec

Bosch Security Systems

NDI Recognition Systems

Tattile

Arvoo Imaging Products

Shenzhen AnShiBao

Petards Group

Digital Recognition Systems

CA Traffic

Clearview Communications

GeoVision

NEXCOM

HTS

TagMaster

ParkingEye Limited

AlertSystems

MAV Systems

Segment by Type

Cameras

Hardware

Software & Services

Market Segment by Application

Traffic Management& Law Enforcement

Electronic Toll Collection

Car Park Management

Cameras

Hardware

Software & Services

Market Segment by Application

Traffic Management& Law Enforcement

Electronic Toll Collection

Car Park Management