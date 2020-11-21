Advanced Printer – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Advanced Printer Market is expected to reach $230.00 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 5.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Advanced Printer Market include The Hewlett-Packard Company, SHARP CORPORATION, Seiko Epson Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Lexmark International Inc, Kyocera Corporation, Konica Minolta Inc, HP Inc, Canon Inc and Brother Industries Ltd.

The advent of the 3D printing technology and efforts taken by the government regarding the development of the textile and apparel industry are the major factors driving the market growth. However, amidst covid-19 pandemic is restraining the market growth.

A printer is a device that takes input from a computer and transfers it onto a piece of paper. Printers come in multiple types such as inkjet, laser, thermal, and dot matrix. Small- and medium-sized printers are used for home and office printing applications. For industries, such as signage, label, advertising, and textile advanced printers are used.

Based on technology, the laser segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is widely used by corporate offices as a laser can move very quickly so it can be used to print long text documents.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of leading manufacturers in the region.

Connectivity’s Covered:

• Wired

• Wireless

Technologies Covered:

• Thermal

• Public Blockchain

• Private Blockchain

• Laser

• Inkjet

• Dot Matrix

Applications Covered:

• Advertising & Décor

• Signage

• Apparel & Textile

• Office & Professional Applications

• CAD & Technical Printing

• Commercial & Publication Applications

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Retail & E-Commerce

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Residential/Household

• Commercial

• Media & Entertainment

• Government

• Industrial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

