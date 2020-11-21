Ultrasonic Cleaning – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Ultrasonic Cleaning Market is expected to reach $3.07 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 8.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ultrasonic Cleaning Market include Alphasonic, Anmasi Precision Cleaning, Blue Wave Ultrasonics, Branson Ultrasonic Corporation, Caresonic, Cleaning Technologies Group LLC, Crest Ultrasonics, GT Sonic, Hilsonic, Kemet International Limited, Limplusonic, Mettler Electronics Corp, Morantz Ultrasonics, Omegasonics, Roop Telsonics Ultrasonicx, Sharpertek, Sonic Solutions, Steris PLC, Telsonic AG Group and Tierratech.

Some of the factors such as eco-friendly cleaning process with biodegradable waste discharge and improving efficiency and safety in cleaning operations of components are propelling the growth of the market. However, lack of skills and expertise to deploy and design ultrasonic cleaning systems is restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for customized ultrasonic cleaning systems would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Ultrasonic cleaning is one of the most energy-efficient and eco-friendly cleaning processes. An ultrasonic cleaning system mainly consists of an ultrasonic generator, transducer, and stainless steel tank containing an aqueous solution. Ultrasonic cleaning removes unwanted dust, dirt, and foreign containment from the inner as well as outer surface without causing any damage.

Based on power output, the 1000–2000 W segment is likely to have a huge demand due to higher adoption in precision cleaning applications for automotive, aerospace, and food & beverage verticals.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high rate of adoption of ultrasonic cleaning for precision cleaning in the automotive, food and beverage, and metal and machinery industries.

Types Covered:

• High Capacity

• Compact

Capacities Covered:

• Up to 5L

• 10-50 L

• 50-100 L

• 100-150 L

• 150-200L

• 200-250 L

• 250-300 L

• More than 300 L

Power Outputs Covered:

• Up to 250 W

• 250–500 W

• 500–1000 W

• 1000–2000 W

• 2000–5000 W

• 5000–10000 W

• More than 10000 W

Products Covered:

• Benchtop

• Multistage-2

• Multistage-4

• Standalone

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Electrical & Electronics

• Food & Beverage

• Jewelry & Gems

• Metal & Machinery

• Optics

• Healthcare

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

