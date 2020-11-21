Growing Pipeline of Microbiome-based Live Biotherapeutics Fuels the Manufacturing Demand | Roots Analysis

Live biotherapeutics are fragile bacteria, which require ideal conditions of heat, moisture and pH of products, to survive and prevent premature germination. In fact, manufacturing is presently one of the biggest bottlenecks in this domain; manufacturing such products is both technically challenging and financially demanding. One of the biggest challenges in the development of a probiotic product is related to its stability. It is very difficult to maintain the number of live bacteria during product formulation and storage. It is not easy to find contract manufacturers with sufficient capacity and capabilities to support the manufacturing of different types of bacterial strains.

Need for outsourcing microbiome-based live biotherapeutics manufacturing operations

In fact, the current development pipeline of microbiome-based live biotherapeutics has several promising candidates, which are anticipated to get commercialized over the next few years. Hence, the demand for R&D and manufacturing services for such products is anticipated to increase beyond the capabilities of innovator companies alone.

Service Providers Offering Live Biotherapeutics Manufacturing

Over 55 contract manufacturers and in-house players are engaged in the manufacturing of microbiome-based live biotherapeutics, a new class of therapeutics which uses bacteria as drugs. The majority of these CDMOs have the expertise for anaerobic fermentation of microbial strains, which require strict environmental conditions.

