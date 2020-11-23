Vertical Farming Market Future Trends, Prominent Players, Covid 19 Impact and Forecast by 2030

The number of people living in cities rose to 4.2 billion in 2018 and is further expected to reach 6.7 billion by 2050, as per the World Urbanization Prospects 2018 report published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. This migration from rural to urban areas is owed to the increasing population worldwide and growing government emphasis on smart cities.

Farmlands are unable to provide adequate amounts of crops to cater to the rising number of people. Hence, there is a dire need for alternate farming techniques, one of which is vertical farming. This farming method makes use of indoor farming techniques and the controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) technology.

The production of food through this method is done on vertically inclined surfaces. The major crops grown through this process include spinach and lettuce. The two types of structures used for vertical farming are shipping containers and building-based vertical farms.

