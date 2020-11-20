Cognitive Analytics Market 2020 – 2025: Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, IBM Corporation

The Global Cognitive Analytics Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of the global industry. It provides in-depth study of Cognitive Analytics market by using SWOT analysis. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Cognitive Analytics Market was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 14.95 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 40% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Segmentation:

Top Key Players in the Global Cognitive Analytics Market: Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, IBM Corporation among others.

Scope of the Report

Cognitive Analytics solutions apply human-like intelligence to certain task and bring together a number of intelligent technologies, including artificial intelligence algorithms, semantics, deep learning, and machine learning. Applying these techniques, a cognitive application is able to get smarter and more effective over a period of time by learning from its interactions with data and humans.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Segment to Witness High Growth

– The rapidly increasing adoption of big data and cloud computing has made cognitive analytics more accessible and give accurate results to various end-user industries at large, including the healthcare sector which is expected to witness increased adoption of these solutions during the forecast period.

– With the increase in the burden of chronic diseases, the advancements in technology in the healthcare industry and increasing clinical tests have generated a significant need for data assimilation and advanced data analytics solutions to know the different patterns of the disease and find out the new drug for treatment.

– With data mining, natural language processing (NLP) systems, and other aspects of machine learning technologies, which is used to find out the valuable insights from the unstructured data, the healthcare sector is expected to create increased demand for these solutions. Also, cognitive analytics has enhanced patient engagement and improved access to services.

– Furthermore, researchers are leveraging the potential of cognitive solutions to make clinical trials more comprehensive and useful, unlocking abundant exciting prospects in the healthcare industry.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Cognitive Analytics market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

This Cognitive Analytics Market statistical surveying report underlines the leading merchants in this market everywhere throughout the world. This sector of the report includes market depictions, requirements, and product portrayals, manufacture, competence, contact figures, cost, and revenue. In a comparable way, automated gathering, upstream raw materials, and downstream demand studies are administered.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

