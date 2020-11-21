Truck Platooning Market Outlook By Share, Demand Status Of Type, Applications And Future Forecast

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Truck Platooning Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2028, (The global truck platooning market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising environmental pollution and the growing need for safer road transport, operational efficiency in trucks, and efficient truck fleet management. Truck platooning involves the optimum utilization of autonomous driving technologies, which not only reduces the road mishaps but also improves the operational efficiency of trucks and helps the fleet operators to make significant savings on fuel and maintenance costs.).”

North America is expected to lead the truck platooning market globally, owing to the rapidly evolving autonomous vehicle technology and the growing concerns over safety in road transportation in the region. In the U.S., the adoption of autonomous vehicle technology is on the rise, which is mainly attributable to the government initiatives in the form of infrastructure development and legislations and the high concentration of automation and connected vehicle technology companies.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/truck-platooning-market/report-sample

Some of the major truck OEMs incorporating this technology in their products are Volvo AB, Daimler AG, and Scania AB, and some of the key technology providers in the industry are Peloton Technology Inc., Continental AG, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (a subsidiary of Knorr-Bremse AG), and Meritor WABCO Vehicle Control Systems.