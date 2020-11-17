Healthcare Insurance Market with Global Competitive Analysis, and New Business Developments

Due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising GDP, soaring healthcare expenditure, and surging geriatric population around the world, the global healthcare insurance market is predicted to demonstrate huge expansion in the coming years. According to the forecast of the market research firm, P&S Intelligence, the valuation of the market would grow from $1.7 trillion in 2018 to $2.2 trillion by 2024. Furthermore, the market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2024.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/healthcare-insurance-market/report-sample

The increasing geriatric population is a major factor propelling the progress of the healthcare insurance market. As per the World Population Prospects report published by the United Nations in 2017, the global geriatric population is predicted to rise at a faster rate than the population of the people in the low age brackets in the coming years. According to the report, there were 962 million people in the age bracket 60 years and above in the world in 2017.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=healthcare-insurance-market

Furthermore, the report predicted that this number would rise to as much as 1.4 billion and 2.1 billion by 2030 and 2050 respectively. The report also estimates that this number would grow to nearly 3.1 billion by 2100. Apart from the increasing geriatric population, the growing incidence of chronic diseases is also fueling the expansion of the market. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases are one of the leading causes of disability and death across the globe.