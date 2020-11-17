Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Population Health Management Market Growth Strategies, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis

The global population health management market is predicted to generate a revenue of over $48.1 billion by 2022, and is expected to progress at a 23.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2016–2022), as per a study conducted by P&S Intelligence. The market is growing due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, surging geriatric population, increasing investments by HIT companies, Affordable Care Act, and rising spending in the healthcare sector. In terms of delivery mode, the market is divided into on-premise, web-based, and cloud-based.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/population-health-management-market/report-sample

The software bifurcation is further expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Geographically, North America dominated the population health management market in the past and is further projected to account for more than 80.0% market share during the forecast period as well. The market in this region is growing because of the high healthcare expenditure, favorable government regulations, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and developed healthcare infrastructure. Within the region, U.S. is predicted to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=population-health-management-market

In addition to this, the population health management market is also witnessing growth due to the increased expenditure in the healthcare sector in both developed and developing countries. While the healthcare sector in countries such as the U.S. is advanced, the demand for advanced technologies is also increasing in emerging economies, such as China and India. The patient base in these countries is on a rise, which is why, the need for improved medical services at low cost is growing as well. Therefore, governments of various countries are spending widely in the healthcare sector.