North American Patient Engagement Solutions Market Types, Applications, Forecast and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The healthcare industry is increasingly trying to come up with advanced solutions which can help the patients in a better way. A major advancement that has occurred in the industry is the introduction of mHealth. Because of the increased penetration of internet and smartphones across the globe, including North America, the adoption of mHealth has also risen significantly. According to the World Health Organization, medical and public health practice that is supported by mobile devices is referred to as mHealth. Owing to the rising prevalence of diseases, hospitals and other medical facilities are focusing on utilizing mHealth for improving patient outcomes .

Software, services, and hardware are included under patient engagement solutions. The requirement for patient engagement software was the highest in the past, which can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of a large number of companies offering solutions in the region, and increasing government initiatives for supporting the adoption of these solutions. Other than this, the demand for patient engagement services is also projected to increase in the near future in the region.

The different applications of patient engagement solutions are financial health management, health management, social and behavior management, and home health management. Majorly, patient engagement solutions in North America were used for health management in the past. This is attributed to the surging geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Within the region, the U.S. made the most use of patient engagement solutions, which is because of the developed public and private medical reimbursement structure and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the country.