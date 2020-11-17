Europe Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends in Coming Years

For many people in Europe, especially emotionally disturbed teens, drugs are their best friends! But, as everyone knows, whether an addict or not, drugs are not good. Though they help people escape their troubles for a while, they lead to long-lasting ill-effects, such as risk of AIDS and hepatitis C. Due to the increasing concerns among relatives and friends about drug abuse by their loved ones, they are rapidly using methods to test the presence of such substances in the body of suspected users.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/europe-doa-testing-market/report-sample

Thus, with the rising prevalence of drug abuse in the continent, the European drug of abuse (DOA) testing marketis predicted to grow to $3.0 billion by 2023, from $1.7 billion revenue in 2017, at a 9.6% CAGR during 2018–2023. Such kits and products can be used to determine the presence of a number of toxicants in the body, including amphetamines, opiates, alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and ecstasy, commonly known as MDMA, which is short for its chemical formula 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=europe-doa-testing-market

Such tests are done at laboratories, hospitals, homes, and workplaces, among which hospitals account for the largest volume. This is because as drugs lead to serious health issues and overdose is potentially fatal, users often end up in hospitals. At such places, advanced equipment and trained professionals are deployed, who undertake the testing. Moreover, in Europe, efforts are on to better the healthcare infrastructure, which include procuring modern medical devices and equipment, including those which are used for the determining the presence of DOA in the body.

As per the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Abuse (EMCDDA) in 2019, 17.5 million people in the 15–34 age group were cannabis users. Similarly, 2.6 million used cocaine, 2.1 million were MDMA users, and 1.2 millions used amphetamines. People in this age group, the younger ones especially, go through all kinds of mental stress, caused due to parent and peer pressure, relationships and break-ups, bad grades, childhood trauma, and sexual abuse, which often drives them to drug addiction.