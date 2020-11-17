Covid-19 Impact on Skin Replacement and Substitutes Market CAGR Rapidly Growing in Coming Years

As per a report by P&S Intelligence, the global skin replacement and substitutes market is projected to reach a value of $1,202.2 by 2024, increasing from $838.0 million in 2018, and is predicted to advance at a 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The market is registering growth due to the rising inclination of customers towards spending on appearance, surging number of burn cases, and growing prevalence of skin diseases around the world. In terms of product, the market is divided into cellular, acellular, and others.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/skin-replacement-and-substitutes-market/report-sample

When application is taken into consideration, the skin replacement and substitute market is categorized into cosmetic surgery, burns, ulcers, and others. Out of these, the burns category is predicted to account for the major revenue share, 42.6%, of the market in 2024. Full-thickness injuries caused due to burns destroy both dermis and epidermis layers of the skin, leading to irretrievable skin loss, since completely destroyed dermis does not have the ability to regenerate. This condition can only be taken care of by skin replacement and substitutes procedures.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=skin-replacement-and-substitutes-market

The growing number of burn cases across the globe is one of the key reasons for the rising demand for skin replacement and substitute products. As per the World Health Organization, about 180,000 deaths are causes due to burn each year around the world, and majority of these cases are registered in middle ad low-income countries. In India, more than 1,000,000 people suffer from moderate or savage burns each years. Since skin substitutes and replacement products allow quick healing of such wounds, their demand is surging all across the globe.