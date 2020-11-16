Oilfield Chemicals Market: In-Depth Industry Analysis On Size, Cost Structure And Prominent Key Players Analysis

The high demand for top-end drilling fluids has escalated the growth of the market in more than one way, while the rise in oil exploration and several production activities has also been a dominating factor. At the same time, the rapid expansion of shale oil production is expected to cox the growth to a great height. Nevertheless, price fluctuations in crude oil and the awareness of environmental concerns might work as a barrier against the growth of the oilfield chemicals market. On the other hand, the advent of various eco-friendly oil-field chemicals creates new opportunities in the market.

The report cites a detailed analysis of market size & forecast, market dynamics, drivers & opportunities, research methodology and key market segment. As per the report, the global oilfield chemicals market generated $44.27 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $59.92 billion by 2023, rolling a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Download Sample Report with Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/724

North America to contribute the highest share by 2023:

North America held the largest share in the market in terms of revenue in the year 2017, contributing more than two-third of the total revenue. The dynamic domestic shale gas production and the huge expansion in horizontal drilling & hydraulic fracturing has helped North America continue the legacy to remain the traditional leader in oilfield chemicals market. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific region is presumed to grow at the CAGR of 6.7% during 2017-2023. This figure has been attainable due to heavy investment by India and China in energy sectors.

Corrosion and Score inhibitors contributes three-tenth of the total market share in 2017:

Corrosion and Score inhibitors contributed to three-tenth of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain the same ratio by 2023. Application of corrosion inhibitors as anti-corrosion has now become quite common in drilling activities. On the other hand, the Demulsifiers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% during 2017-2023. Using demulsifiers as emulsion breaker has become a common practice during production processes in oilfield.

Drilling Fluid contributed to more than one third of the total market share:

The segment of Drilling Fluids contributed to more than one third of the total market share in 2017 and will dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The high demand for lubricator in chemical production and the increase in the number of oilfield drilling activities has spurred the growth of this particular segment. The Well Stimulation segment, on the other hand, is assumed to grow at the highest CAGR of 6% during 2017-2023.

Spearheads in the market:

The leading front-runners analyzed in the market include Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, Ecolab Inc, BASF SE, Lubrizol Corporation, Solvay S.A., Halliburton, Akzonobel NV, Newpark Resources Inc, Albemarle Corp and Baker Hughes,.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/724

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter