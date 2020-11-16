Global Critical National Infrastructure Cyber Security Market 2020 | Growth Overview, COVID – 19 Outbreak Analysis, Future Growth Prospect, Trending Report

The Objective of the Critical National Infrastructure Cyber Security Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for Critical National Infrastructure Cyber Security Industry over the forecast years. In Critical National Infrastructure Cyber Security Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

The critical national infrastructure cyber security market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to an increased cyber-attacks & security breaches, growth in demand for cloud based services, and government initiatives related to digitalization. However, factors such as lack of skilled professionals, technology awareness, and complexity in the deployment of security infrastructures are projected to restrain the growth of the market.

Critical national infrastructure cyber security refers to the protection of assets, systems, and networks of an economy including communications, emergency services, energy, finance, food, government, and public services from the threats, which are essential for the functioning of the nation. The critical national infrastructure cyber security provides protection from malicious viruses, worms, and restricted websites by operating as anti-virus, firewall, and intrusion prevention systems.

The report segments the critical national infrastructure cyber security market growth on the basis of security type, end user, and geography. On the basis of security type, the market is divided into network security, wireless security, cloud security, and others. According to the industry vertical, the market is classified into the military & defense, BFSI, government, healthcare, telecom & IT, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive critical national infrastructure cyber security market analysis and profiles of major market players such as Accenture PLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., FireEye Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, Lockheed Martin Corporation, McAfee, LLC, and Symantec Corporation are also provided in this report.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global critical national infrastructure cyber security market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to help understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the critical national infrastructure cyber security market is provided.

Critical National Infrastructure Cyber Security Market Key Segments:

By Security Type

Network Security

Wireless Security

Cloud Security

Others

By End User

Military and Defense

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Others

