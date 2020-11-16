Data Center Test and Measurement Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Data Center Test and Measurement: Introduction
- A data center is a virtual infrastructure or physical facility used by enterprises to accommodate systems such as computers, servers, and networking systems as well as components.
- Data center test and measurement refers to testing the entire data center, which needs a test and measurement instrument that can measure performance of the computing systems of the data center.
- Data is increasing at a rapid pace across the globe. Many data centers are currently at maximum capacity. Hence, data center operators require a method or technique to increase channel bandwidth, speed, and reduce the power per bit. Hence, a whole new set of test and measurement solutions are required to perform such operations or methods to successfully implement these changes.
Global Data Center Test and Measurement Market: Key Drivers
- Data centers are upgrading from 100GE to 400GE to meet the rising demand from enterprises to enhance network broadband. This is expected to create demand to test the Ethernet, which is likely to create demand for solutions that can validate FlexE and FlexO technologies. This is a major factor expected to boost the growth of the data center test and measurement market during the forecast period.
- Rise in adoption of emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), and autonomous vehicles by various sectors is estimated to boost the demand for data center test and measurement across the globe. This is primarily because adoption of these technologies creates volatile amounts of data in the network, creating new computing and performance demands in the data center, which indirectly generates demand for data center test and measurement solutions.
- At present, data centers are shifting from multi-fiber push-on (MPO)-8 to MPO-12, thus generating demand for more versatile fiber-optic testing equipment, which is a major factor projected to accelerate the global data center test and measurement market in the next few years.
- Rise in demand to increase channel capacity, quality, and compatibility, and reduce test time and costs is estimated to propel the global data center test and measurement market during the forecast period.