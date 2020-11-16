Data Center Test and Measurement Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Data Center Test and Measurement: Introduction

A data center is a virtual infrastructure or physical facility used by enterprises to accommodate systems such as computers, servers, and networking systems as well as components.

Data center test and measurement refers to testing the entire data center, which needs a test and measurement instrument that can measure performance of the computing systems of the data center.

Data is increasing at a rapid pace across the globe. Many data centers are currently at maximum capacity. Hence, data center operators require a method or technique to increase channel bandwidth, speed, and reduce the power per bit. Hence, a whole new set of test and measurement solutions are required to perform such operations or methods to successfully implement these changes.

Global Data Center Test and Measurement Market: Key Drivers