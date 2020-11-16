Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Remote Desktop Management Market

Global Remote Desktop Management Market: Introduction

Remote desktop management is a software that helps IT administrators to arrange, coordinate, and manage remote desktop connections. The increasing need for low maintenance costs, decreased downtime for network and IT service systems, and effective management of complicated networks serve as drivers for the growth of this market. Moreover, providing the highest level of service (QoS), enhancing performance, and reducing threats to the network and data are also driving the global remote desktop management market.

North America Led the Global Remote Desktop Management Market in 2019

Based on region, the global remote desktop management market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America held dominant share of the global remote desktop management market in 2019. It is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries that drive the market in this region. Rapid developments in the digitalization trend and access to outsourcing options are primary factors for the growth of remote desktop management solutions in North America.

The remote desktop management market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are some of the major countries which drive the market in this region. Market growth in emerging countries may be linked to technological improvements.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Key players operating in the global remote desktop management market are listed below: