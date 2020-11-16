Virtual Reality in Education Market Sales Revenue, Grow Pricing and Industry Growth Analysis 2030

Global Virtual Reality in Education Market: Introduction

Virtual reality enables a user to communicate with a three-dimensional image or virtual world created by a machine. Virtual reality increases a student’s engagement. As a hands-on, engaging, immersive experience, it presents students with a new form of learning, providing exciting new opportunities they could not have encountered before.

The effect of Corona virus has directly affected the development of the market. As a consequence of the corona virus lockout, the majority of classrooms, colleges and educational institutions closed, which directly hindered the demand for VR in the education sector.

Global Virtual Reality in Education Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of virtual reality devices Earlier, adoption of virtual reality devices was low due to their prohibitive cost. However, adoption of virtual reality gear has improved owing to technical advances and economies of scale of major businesses. The growing affordability of virtual reality devices and applications is one of the key drivers of development for virtual reality in the education field. The production of consumer models of VR headphones, such as VR Cardboard by Google and GearVR by Samsung, which are integrated with smartphones, results in reduced price. In comparison, companies such as Oculus, HTC, and Sony have reduced the price of their VR devices. Affordability of VR hardware, combined with the emergence of easy-to-use content production tools, is projected to accelrate the VR market in the eduction sector



Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF sample of this report

North America Led the Global Market in 2019