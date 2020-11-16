Planting Equipment Market With (Covid-19) Impact Analysis 2027

Planting Equipment Market: Introduction

Planting equipment are farm equipment used to sow seeds in an agricultural field. The seeds are planted in specific rows by using the planting equipment. The growth of automation and ease of usage is expected to drive the planting equipment market. Planting equipment reduces manual work. It is used for the seeding process in agricultural applications. The traditional method of planting seeds has been replaced by planting equipment. Planting equipment helps to perform farming work efficiently within a short time. Growth of the farming sector is anticipated to boost the planting equipment market.

Growth of Agricultural Sector to Drive the Global Planting Equipment Market

Growth of the agricultural sector will increase the demand for planting equipment worldwide. Planting equipment has replaced the traditional sowing method. Achieving uniformity in the distribution of seeds in manual sowing is difficult. Planting equipment offers uniformity in less time. Manual labor required for planting also increases the expenses of farmers. The use of planting equipment has made the task simpler and more efficient. Automation has boosted productivity and efficiency in the agricultural sector. Better efficiency, easy processing, and increased productivity are the major factors expected to drive the global planting equipment market.

Rising Preferences for Advanced Equipment to Create Better Opportunities for the Planting Equipment Market Globally

Planting equipment reduces manual work and has better machine components. The automatic tool change function of planting equipment saves time and effort required in manual tool changeovers. In recent years, advancements of machining centers such as five-axis machining centers equipped with rotational & conventional axes has enabled the manufacturing of complex machine parts & components with greater efficiency. Manufacturers are focusing on improving the functioning of machining centers to cater to the rising demand for efficient machining centers. Thus, product innovation is expected to create better opportunities for the global planting equipment market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Planting Equipment Market

In terms of region, the global planting equipment market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe includes the country-level analysis for U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. The North America planting equipment market country-level analysis includes Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America.

The South America planting equipment market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America. Analysis and forecast of the planting equipment market in Asia Pacific features India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the market analysis for GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness maximum demand for planting equipment followed by North America from 2019 to 2027 due to higher growth of the automotive and industrial sector.

