Induction Brazing Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2027

Induction Brazing: Introduction

Brazing is a material joining process, wherein a filler material is used. Filler materials with lower melting points than base materials are used for joining. Commonly used brazing materials are copper, nickel, silver, and cobalt.

Brazing can be achieved through different methods of heating such as flame, infrared, laser, oven, and induction. Induction brazing offers various advantages over other forms of heating. Hence, it is a widely used method of heating.

Induction brazing is used in applications such as aerospace, automotive, and HVAC. Induction brazing creates a high strength bond between materials. Its simple operation and easy production technique is suitable for mass production. The global induction brazing market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to positive outlook of the end-use industries.

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Global Induction Brazing Market

Manufacturers are constantly striving for efficient production methods to reduce production costs without hampering the quality of products. Skilled labor plays an important role in flame or other type of brazing. Induction brazing helps manufacturers eliminate the need of skilled labor. It also enables manufacturers to minimize energy cost, reduce equipment footprint, and implement a lean production process.

Induction brazing eliminates distortion and metallurgical changes on surfaces of a work piece. The temperature can be controlled in induction brazing. This results in clean and precise joints. These factors are expected to drive the global induction brazing market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers offer a wide range of machines suitable for brazing of small, large, and multiple metal parts. They produce systems with multiple capacitors and tap transformer configurations that help achieve efficiency in operations.

Companies operating in the global induction brazing market are striving to expand their distribution network and improve product portfolios. They have implemented strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, development of new products, and expansions to cater to the increasing demand for induction brazing in different regions.

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global Induction Brazing Market