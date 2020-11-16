Functional Food Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period – 2027

Functional foods can be defined as foods in which some specific nutrients such as probiotics, prebiotics, vitamins, or minerals are added for a specific functional purpose. They offer nutrients that help to improve health and prevent diseases when consumed as a part of balanced diet. They may include items such as fruits & vegetables containing phytonutrients, fortified dairy products, foods fortified with vitamins, herbs, minerals, fibers nutraceuticals, probiotic, and prebiotics.

Improvement in muscles & bones strength, reduction of the risk of cardiovascular diseases, enhancement in metabolism and immune system offered by functional foods, and rise in focus of consumers on leading a healthy lifestyle fuel the growth of the functional food market. Moreover, the rise in the dairy product market due to increase in awareness about its nutritional values also fosters the growth of the functional food market. However, the concern for food safety and regulations restrains the growth of the functional food market. Moreover, the premium price of functional foods than conventional foods also restricts the market growth. Nevertheless, due to increase in number of consumers in China seeking for the benefits of fortified foods & ingredients and the increase in urbanization & strong desire of consumers in India for living a healthy lifestyle is expected to offer immense growth opportunity for the functional food market in two highly populated regions.

The global functional food market is segmented based on product type, product form, and region. Based on product type, it is classified into bakery & cereals, dairy products, meat, fish & eggs, soy products, and others. By product form, it is divided into liquid, powder, and others. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the prominent key players in the market include BASF SE, Cargill Inc., General Mills Inc., GFR Pharma, PepsiCo (Health Warrior), Coca Cola Co., Productos Aditivos S.A., Hearthside Food Solutions LLC., Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, and AJINOMOTO CO., Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global functional food market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

