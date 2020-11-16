Fishery Machinery Manufacturing Market Value and Volume 2020 with Status and Prospect to 2027

Growing awareness regarding the benefits of incorporating fish into regular diet and the growth of the aquaculture market are the major factors fuellingthe growth of the fishery machinery market. Fishes contain omega-3 fatty acids and are a rich source of protein which helps in lowering blood pressure. Fishery machineryhas facilitated the process of raising or harvesting fishes. Widely used fishery machineryincludes elevators & hoppers, head cutting machines,feeders, filleting machines and skinning machines. This machinery can be classified into commercial and recreational. Commercial machinery is used for mass production of fisheswith the aim of gaining profits; it includes traps, lift nets, weights, hacks, dredges and trawls. Recreational fishing refers to fishing activities conducted for fun, sports and competition;this involves equipmentsuch as rods, lines, hooks,reelsand artificial flies.The fishery machinery market is characterised by brand loyalty. High quality fish tackles are gaining popularity, with users using specific brands. Special taxes collected on fishing tackles and motorboat fuel are supplementing fish recreational programs and fishery conservation. Various government initiatives and the increased disposable incomes of users are also driving forces for the fishery manufacturing market.

The fishery machinery market is witnessing substantial growth in Latin American countries, namely Brazil and Argentina, and Asian countries such as China owing to increased disposable incomes. Manufacturers in the west are shifting or establishing manufacturing bases in APAC countries such as Indonesia and China due to the low labour cost associated with manufacturingmachinery. Major players operating in this market are Buck’s Bag Inc., Bass Pro Shops, Berkley Fishing, AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc. and Aarcom International.

To enable an in-depth analysis, the global fishery machinery market is segmented based on regions. Analysis is carried across regions namely, North America, Europe, APAC and LAMEA.

MARKET BY REGIONS

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

