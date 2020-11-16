Pallet Racking Market 2020 – Size, Share, Segments, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecast 2025

Summary

Global Pallet Racking Market Research Report: Information by System (Conventional, Mobile Racking, Shuttle Racking and Hybrid/Customized Racking), Racking System Type (Cantilever Racking, Selective Racking, Push Back Racking, Drive-In Racking, Pallet Flow Racking, Carton Flow Racking and others), Frame Load Capacity (Up to 5 Ton, 5–15 Ton and Above 15 Ton), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverage, Retail, Manufacturing, Warehouse & Logistics and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and South America) – Forecast till 2025

Market Overview

The rapid growth in logistics and warehousing industries has increased the demands for proper space management. Pallet racking systems have decreased the complications and adoption of advanced systems. The rapid rise in the e-commerce segment has increased the sizes of warehouses, which can create problems for sorting the right products at the right time and will damage the working process. The swift rise in demand for cost-effective alternates with maximum efficiency has provided significant growth to this market.

The rapid rise in the food & beverage industry has also boosted the market as this industry is going through rapid global expansion. Increasing adoption of automation procedures free from human errors has increased the use of such systems and is getting a reasonable response from all industries. The emerging economies will provide the maximum growth opportunities to this market and will cover the maximum part of the market due to vast opportunities. The companies invest in research & development programs to unfold the new aspects, imposing an extra load on the market and helping the market gain accelerated speeds.

Apart from the uses and features, the global pallet racking market faces challenges from high investment costs included, which has restrained the global market growth. This report offers a complete outlook on the opposition, opportunities, drivers & restraints, and other factors affecting the neighborhood and global pallet racking marketplace. The worldwide market is anticipated to sign in approximately 07 % annual growth in this era.

Key Players

The Key Players in the global pallet racking market include Elite Storage Solutions (US), Ridg-U-Rak (US), Averys (France), AR Racking (Spain), Daifuku (Japan), SSI SCHAEFER (US), Hannibal Industries (US), Mecalux (Spain), KION Group (Germany), Steel King (US), Advance Storage Products (US), and Unarco Material Handling (US).

Industry News

The global pallet racking market is growing at considerable speeds due to the increasing demands for smart technologies, rapid industrial growth, and the logistics market’s development. Currently, the Asia Pacific region is leading the market and will lead the group with the highest growth rate. The hybrid racking and selective racking system segments are leading the market and will grow with the highest growth rates at the same time.

Market Division

The global pallet racking market is segmented into classes as follows:

The global pallet racking market is categorized as mobile racking, shuttle racking, conventional racking, and others based on system type.

The global pallet racking market is categorized as elective racking, cantilever racking, carton flow racking, and others based on types of racking systems.

The global pallet racking market is categorized among manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, automotive, food & beverage, and others based on end-users.

Regional Classification

The pallet racking market has gained global adoption due to the rapid expansion of logistics & warehousing industries, fast adoption of automation systems, and demands for cost-effective techniques. The global pallet racking market is divided into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region is presently leading the market and will file the fastest growth due to the rapid expansion of the pallet racking industry, rapid urbanization, the rapid development of economies, rapidly developing industrial structures, and other factors with rapidly developing economies like India, China and others among the major contributors.

