Dunnage Packaging Market Driven by Growing Automotive Industry

Summary

Global Dunnage Packaging Market Research Report: Information by Material Type (Corrugated Plastics, Molded Plastics, Aluminum, Steel, Fabric Dunnage, Corrugated Paper, Wood, Foams and others), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods and Healthcare) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) – Forecast till 2025

Market Overview

The global Dunnage Packaging Market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a strong 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global dunnage packaging market is expected to be driven mainly by the growing packaging industry over the world. The major drivers and restraints affecting the global dunnage packaging market are profiled in detail in the report. The major trends in the global dunnage packaging market are also examined in the report. Major players operating in the global dunnage packaging market are also profiled in detail in the report. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global dunnage packaging market is also examined in detail in the report.

Dunnage packaging refers to packaging that minimizes the movement of the item being packaged during transportation. Dunnage packaging solutions include multiple sections, which can contain multiple parts and thus negate the need for separate packaging for each of the individual parts.

Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8649

The increasing demand for secure and convenient packaging has been the major driver for the global dunnage packaging market over the last few years. Growing innovation in packaging materials such as paper, cardboard, honeycomb, etc. is likely to be a major driver for the global dunnage packaging market over the forecast period. Due to the growing demand for sturdy packaging, packaging industry giants have made considerable investments in the development of high-grade packaging materials that protect the package and prevent damage from environmental factors such as heat and moisture as well as damage from physical events such as bumping and dropping. Increasing development of foam packaging is also likely to be a major driver for the global dunnage packaging market over the forecast period.

The growing packaging industry is likely to be the major driver for the global dunnage packaging market over the forecast period. The growing ecommerce sector has massively improved the prospects of the packaging industry in recent years. As the number of consumers using online shopping channels has grown, this has led to a growing demand for effective packaging materials that can protect the packages from the various threats presented during transportation of the package. The increasing attention being paid to the environmental viability of packaging materials is also likely to be a major driver for the global dunnage packaging market, as this is likely to drive the demand for environment-friendly packaging materials such as paper and honeycomb.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global dunnage packaging market include MJSolpac Ltd., Rehrig Pacific Company, Reusable Transport Packaging, Amatech Inc., UFP Technologies, Nefab, Schoeller Allibert, Menasha Corporation, Myers Industries, and DS Smith.

Segmentation:

The global dunnage packaging market is segmented on the basis of material type, end use industry, and region.

By material type, the global dunnage packaging market is segmented into corrugated plastics, molded plastics, aluminum, steel, fabric dunnage, corrugated paper, wood, foams, and others. The corrugated plastics segment dominates the global dunnage packaging market and is likely to retain a dominant share over the forecast period. Corrugated plastics are also known as composite dunnage. They offer the strongest protection against moisture, which is a key enemy for packages. Composite dunnage also protects the package from physical damage, due to its high mechanical strength and tensile strength.

By end use, the global dunnage packaging market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, electronics, food and beverages, consumer goods, and healthcare. The automotive industry holds the largest share in the global dunnage packaging market and is likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the global dunnage packaging market and is likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period through till 2025. The growing automotive industry in Asia Pacific and the growing demand for aftermarket automotive parts in the region is the major driver for the dunnage packaging market in the region.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

Continues…..

Get Full Report With Full TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dunnage-packaging-market-8649

Related Report @ https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/logistics-market-2020-2023-global-covid-19-impact-industry-share-size-analysis-by-top-players-revenue-trends-segments-outlook-and-forecast-2020-06-05?tesla=y

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country-level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]researchfuture.com