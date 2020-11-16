Indian metabolic disorder therapeutics Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast – 2020-2026

Indian metabolic disorder therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Significant awareness regarding health and the rising prevalence of metabolic disorders are contributing to the growth of the market. In India, the prevalence of diabetes in adults was 8.9% in 2019 and the total incidences of diabetes in adults was 77 million in 2019. Diabetes interrupts metabolism function, which increases the need for medications for the treatment of the condition. These medications include Metformin (Glucophage, Glumetza, others), Thiazolidinediones (rosiglitazone (Avandia), and pioglitazone (Actos)), and others. Rosiglitazone (Avandia) is a thiazolidinediones group of medication which is intended for use as an adjunct to exercise and diet to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. It is a highly potent and selective agonist for the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-gamma (PPAR?)-responsive genes that participate in the regulation of fatty acid metabolism.

Indian metabolic disorder therapeutics market is segmented based on type and disease. Based on type, the market is classified into drug therapy, gene therapy, cellular transplantation, enzyme replacement therapy, and others. In drug therapy, Metformin is a commonly used oral drug utilized to reduce blood glucose concentrations among patients with type-2 diabetes, primarily in patients who are obese and as well as those patients with normal renal function. Based on disease, the market is classified into obesity, diabetes, lysosomal storage disease, hypercholesterolemia, and others.

Indian Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Therapy

Drug Therapy

Gene Therapy

Cellular Transplantation

Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Others

By Disease

Obesity

Diabetes

Lysosomal Storage Disease

Hypercholesterolemia

Others

