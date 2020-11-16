Automotive Refrigerant Market Trend | COVID – 19 Outbreak, Growth and Forecast to 2027

Automotive Refrigerant: Introduction

Automotive refrigerant is used in the air conditioning system of the vehicle. Various types of refrigerants that are utilized in vehicle air conditioning systems, such as hydroflurocarbon, isobutene, and propene; however, these are being replaced due to their harmful effects on the environment.

According to the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), heavy fuel oil -1234yf offers higher environmental performance for mobile air conditioning systems and hence, it may be developed as an alternative refrigerant. Majority of vehicle manufacturers still employ R-134 refrigerant, which contains harmful gases; consequently, most countries have banned the use of R-134 refrigerant and are likely to adopt heavy fuel oil-1234yf.

Key Drivers of Global Automotive Refrigerant Market

Increase in use of air conditioning in vehicles across the globe is estimated to boost the automotive refrigerant market. Enactment of several stringent regulations enacted by governments across the globe, regarding vehicle emission norms, is projected to drive the automotive refrigerant market across the globe. Increase in environmental concerns across the globe is estimated to further fuel the demand for nontoxic refrigerants, which in turn is likely to boost the automotive refrigerant market across the globe.

Most vehicle manufacturers are trying to increase the use of natural refrigerants, as synthetic refrigerants damage the environment. This is anticipated to propel the demand for natural refrigerants across the globe. Stringent rules and regulations have been enacted by governments across the globe in order to reduce the depletion of ozone. In 2018, Australia reduced the consumption of hydroflurocarbon by 20% and additionally, hydroflurocarbon refrigerants were banned in Europe and the U.S. These regulations across the globe are expected to drive the use of less harmful refrigerants.

Europe and Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of automotive refrigerant market

Europe is projected to account for a significant share of the global automotive refrigerant market due to the high presence of automotive industries and enactment of stringent rules regarding emissions in the region. Europe has presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as Tier-1 suppliers, including Arkema S.A. and Air Liquide, have major Research and development facilities on refrigeration, this is likely to propel the automotive refrigerant market in Europe.

Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to hold a major share of the global automotive refrigerant market due to an increase in vehicle production and sale in the region. Countries across Asia Pacific, including India and South Korea, has high temperature areas which is estimated to fuel the demand for better air-conditioning system in vehicles. This, in turn, is projected to further boost the automotive refrigerant market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in Global Automotive Refrigerant Market

The global automotive refrigerant market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive refrigerant market are:

Arkema SA

Dongyue Group Co Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

The Chemours Company

The Linde Group

Air Liquide

Sinochem Lantian Co. Ltd

DuPont

AGC Inc.

Daikin Industries

Keihin Corporation

Global Automotive Refrigerant Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Refrigerant Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan MPV SUV

Commercial vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle



Global Automotive Refrigerant Market, by Refrigerant Type

Hydrochlorofluro Carbon(HCFC)

Hydrofluro Carbon(HFC)

Heavy Fuel Oil

Isobutene

Propane

Other(e.g. Ammonia, Carbon Dioxide)

Global Automotive Refrigerant Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Global Automotive Refrigerant Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Refrigerant Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines? What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding? Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network? Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future? What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with? Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory? Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets? How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas? What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments? What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?

