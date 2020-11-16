Consumer 3D Sensing Products Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

- Currently, consumer 3D sensing products are playing a significant role across computing devices, smartphones, and gaming product original equipment manufacturers for utilization in 3D sensing systems.
- In gaming products, consumer 3D sensing products enable users to control interfaces and body movements efficiently, whereas in mobile devices, consumer 3D sensing products are mainly used for biometric security applications which includes facial recognition.
Increasing adoption of 3D sensing technology in smartphones and gaming devices: Prominent driving factor of the consumer 3D sensing products market
- Consumer 3D sensing products enhance camera capabilities for facial and object recognition. 3D sensors are used in different devices including smartphones and gaming devices. Consumer 3D sensing products such as sensors also offer high speed up to 1 kHz, informative data visualization via Mini USB, and high resolution to various components.
- 3D sensing technology enhances smartphone performance by using gesture recognition that helps smartphones to develop touchscreen capabilities by using the user’s gesticulations from the smartphone. Manufacturers of smartphones are expected to adopt the 3D sensing technology in their next generation smartphone devices to enhance the camera capabilities for higher accuracy, object recognition, and depth data.
- For instance, leading manufacturers (Qualcomm and Himax), jointly announced Android smartphone in August 2018 enabled by 3D sensing technology in the consumer electronics market. 3D sensing technology is also largely applicable in the gaming industry to enhance gaming interactions with the user. Many companies including Microsoft Corporation innovated 3D sensing technology to be used across the gaming industry. For instance, Kinect is a Microsoft innovation designed for the Xbox 360 gaming console. It permits players to interact automatically and without any intermediary device.
- Therefore, increasing adoption of 3D sensing technology in smartphones and gaming devices is projected to impact the consumer 3D sensing products market significantly.
High cost of 3D sensing technology expected to significantly hamper the market
- Consumer 3D sensing products entail high maintenance cost due to the complex circuits deployed in gesture recognition (VCSELs technology). This is a major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of the consumer 3D sensing products market worldwide. Few original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are formulating various strategies to expand VCSEL production in response to the sensor demand; however, the low yield rate is leading to a lack of supply demand for consumer 3D sensing products in the market. Therefore, high cost of 3D sensing technology is expected to significantly hamper the consumer 3D sensing products market.
North America to hold major share of the global consumer 3D sensing products market
- In terms of region, the global consumer 3D sensing products market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa
- North America is anticipated to account for major share of the global consumer 3D sensing products market during the forecast period due to increasing technological advancements in 3D sensing systems, indicating potential growth of the consumer 3D sensing products market in the region. Europe is estimated to be the second largest market for consumer 3D sensing products from 2019 to 2027. Increasing trend toward autonomous vehicles is likely to drive the consumer 3D sensing products market in the region.
- Asia Pacific is projected to be a rapidly expanding region of the global consumer 3D sensing products market during the forecast period due to increasing focus on enhancement of security and surveillance, which is expected to increase the adoption of consumer 3D sensing products in the region.
Key Players Operating in the Global Consumer 3D Sensing Products Market
- ams AG
- Finisar Corporation
- Himax Technologies, Inc.
- II-VI Incorporated
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel Corporation
- Lumentum Holdings Inc.
- pmdtechnologies ag
- Sony Corporation
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
Global Consumer 3D Sensing Products Market: Research Scope
Global Consumer 3D Sensing Products Market, by Hardware
- Lasers
- Diode Lasers
- Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs)
- Others
- Sensors
- Pressure Sensor
- Image Sensor
- Gyro Sensor
- Proximity Sensor
- Chip/ Array
- Wafers
- Optical Filters
- Others
Global Consumer 3D Sensing Products Market, by Technology
- Stereoscopic Vision
- Structured Light Pattern
- Time of Flight
- Ultrasound
Global Consumer 3D Sensing Products Market, by Application
- Biometric Security
- Augmented Reality
- Virtual Reality
- Gaming
- Others
Global Consumer 3D Sensing Products Market, by End-user
- Consumer Electronics
- Media & Entertainment
- Automotive
- Security & Surveillance
- Industrial
- Others
Global Consumer 3D Sensing Products Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
