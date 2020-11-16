Telehealth Mobile Application Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Telehealth is irrevocably connected to the mobile app trend in the healthcare sector; the apps are known as telehealth mobile applications . A telehealth mobile application helps the doctor and patient to communicate through their preferred digital device, such as smartphone, tablet, or desktop.

Telehealth mobile applications offer various benefits to patients in a short period of time such as availability of medical services, timely medical care, and digital storage of medical records, a unified patient management and monitoring system, and efficient time management of healthcare specialists.

Telehealth mobile applications are seeing rising demand due to technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, Blockchain, and IoT used for developing the telehealth mobile application.

Global Telehealth Mobile Application Market: Dynamics

Global Telehealth Mobile Application Market:

The rising need for better access to healthcare is expected to drive the telehealth mobile application market. In addition, demand for telehealth mobile applications has increased due to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic outbreak, which has adversely affected the health of the global population and destabilized global economies, social infrastructures, and both geopolitical and natural environments. This in turn is expected to boost the telehealth mobile application market.

Usage of telehealth mobile applications worldwide have increased due to patient engagement, in order to improve the quality of patient care. This is expected to drive the telehealth mobile application market.

Increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring (RPM) across the globe is expected to enhance the demand for telehealth mobile applications.

North America to Account for Major Share of the Global Telehealth Mobile Application Market

In terms of region, the global telehealth mobile application market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is anticipated to lead the telehealth mobile application market due to growing prevalence of chronic conditions of COVID-19, and the need to reduce healthcare expenditure. In addition, increasing geriatric population across North America is also one of the factors accelerating the growth of the telehealth mobile application market in the region.

The telehealth mobile application market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant share owing to the prevalence of chronic diseases and the overcrowding of hospitals. Additionally, increasing population in APAC regions is expected to drive the market.

Global Telehealth Mobile Application Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players Operating in the Global Telehealth Mobile Application Market

Local, regional, and international players are present in the telehealth mobile application market. The global telehealth mobile application market is highly consolidated, with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%–30% of the market share. Key players operating in the global telehealth mobile application market are:

American Well Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Doctor On Demand Inc.

Enghouse Systems Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Cerner Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Teladoc Health, Inc.

Telespecialists Llc

Iron Bow Technologies

MedWeb

ZIPNOSIS

