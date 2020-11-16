Impact of COVID-19 on Loading Ramp Market 2019 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

Loading Ramp Market: Introduction

Loading ramp is an inclined plane which provides the pathway from the level of one surface to the other. It is generally used to load and unload materials from a container or vehicle. Also called yard ramp or dock leveler, bulky and heavy materials can easily be loaded with the help of a loading ramp. It helps to join two different levels of surfaces which is an efficient and convenient pathway between the surfaces. Growth of industrial manufacturing industries is expected to increase the demand for loading ramps in the near future.

Increase in Manufacturing of Industrial Heavy-Duty Components to Drive the Global Loading Ramp Market

Growth of the industrial manufacturing sector (manufacturing of heavy machineries, automobiles, and heavy electrical & electronics products) is expected to drive the usage of loading ramps which is likely to positively impact the loading ramp market. Loading and unloading of heavy materials is easier with a loading ramp. Loading ramps are used for commercial purposes near the doors of an aircraft, providing an easy pathway for passengers who are unable to use the staircase. Commercial loading ramps also help to safely load and unload pets into cars. Light-duty loading ramps are used in residences. Low cost operation, easy usage, and portability are the major factors expected to drive the global loading ramp market.

Rise in Technological Advancements to Create Better Opportunities for the Market

Loading ramps reduce the heavy manual lifting work. They are easy to use due to their portability. Loading ramps also known as loading dock ramps are a trending product in the docking equipment industry. Technologically advanced loading ramps such as electric ramps, and hydraulic ramps are projected to be extensively used in the industrial sector which is likely to create better opportunities for heavy duty loading ramps in various application areas such as automotive industry, and logistics and transportation industry. The growing penetration of aluminum & steel manufacturing companies, oil & gas industry, and construction industry is expected to drive the global loading ramp market during the forecast period.

North America to Lead the Global Loading Ramp Market

In terms of region, the global loading ramp market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America loading ramp market country-level analysis includes Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. Europe includes the country-level analysis for U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. The South America region contains the analysis of the loading ramp market covering Brazil, and Rest of South America. Analysis and forecast of the loading ramp market in Asia Pacific features India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the market analysis for GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America is likely to witness maximum demand for loading ramps from 2019 to 2027 due to a significant industrial manufacturing sector.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

Key manufacturers operating in the global loading ramp market are:

EXPRESSO Deutschland GmbH

Dura-ramp

Entrematic Group AB

WM Manufacturing Ltd.

Desol Associated Engineers

Handi-Ramp

Bluff Manufacturing

Önder Lift Steel

CGA RICAMBI

NORDOCK

Global Loading Ramp Market: Research Scope

Global Loading Ramp Market, by Product

Commercial

Straight Ramp

Arched Ramp

Folding Ramp

Industrial

Portable Ramp

Self-standing Ramp

Global Loading Ramp Market, by Mechanism

Manual

Hydraulic

Electric

Others (Hydro-electric, Pneumatic, etc.)

Global Loading Ramp Market, by Loading Capacity

Less than 5 ton

5 – 10 ton

10 – 15 ton

More than 15 ton

Global Loading Ramp Market, by Length

Less than 40 inch

40 – 90 inch

90 – 130 inch

More than 130 inch

Global Loading Ramp Market, by Material

Aluminum

Steel

Plastic

Other (Iron, Rubber, etc.)

Global Loading Ramp Market, by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive Industry

Logistics & Transportation

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

Airways

Construction Industry

Aluminum & Steel Manufacturing

Oil & Gas Industry

Others (Chemical Industry, Food Manufacturing Industry, etc.)

Global Loading Ramp Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Loading Ramp Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

