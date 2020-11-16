Automated Laundromat Services Market 2019 Report Forecasts the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Business and future opportunity & Forecast To 2027

Automated Laundromat Services Market: Introduction

Automated laundromat services are anticipated to show significant growth in the coming years owing to rising number of single person households, growing awareness regarding healthy and hygienic lifestyles, and busy routines of people. Laundry service providers are offering door to door services to save customer’s time and offering special discounts for regular customers, which is the strength of the business. These factors are helping providers to attract more and more customers. The threat to the market is from new entrants and also from customers, as a majority prefer to do their own laundry.

Key Drivers of the Global Automated Laundromat Services Market

Changing clothing habits of people and busy schedules have led to rising preference for laundry services. Card operated or coin operated laundry services are considered a more convenient and cost effective option. Commercial sector players such as hotels and hospitals also prefer these laundry services, which is driving the overall laundromat market. Providers are also adopting several promotional activities such as coupons and discounts to attract customers. This is also encouraging the market.

Growing preference for laundry services is also encouraging major players in the laundromat market to provide different additional services to ensure customer satisfaction. Service providers are aiming to provide top level customer service such as clean facilities, and offering a conducive environment for productive activities such as studying. These factors are also anticipated to inspire significant growth in the automated laundromat services market during the forecast period.

Automated Laundromat Services Anticipated to Create Attractive Opportunities in Future

Consumers in the developing Asia Pacific and Africa region are the emerging markets for automated laundromat services manufacturers. Changing consumer lifestyle and westernization coupled with growing disposable income are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the automated laundromat services market. Expansion of industries and the service sector across Asia Pacific and Africa is expected to create lucrative opportunities for business expansion in future.

North America and Europe Anticipated to Dominate the Global Automated Laundromat Services Market

North America and Europe are the major regions in the automated laundromat services market. Increasing awareness about personal hygiene and cleaning, particularly in developed countries, has surged the demand for automated laundromat services.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing consumer market due to the presence of a huge population. Increasing disposable income and improvement in standards of living of people in several emerging countries is expected to drive the automated laundromat services market during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global automated laundromat services market is highly fragmented with several manufacturers across the globe, accounting for around 10% – 15% share of the overall automated laundromat services market. Major service providers in the market are focusing on the convenience factor for consumers and investing more in new product development and outlets. A few of the key manufacturers operating in the global automated laundromat services market are:

Huntington Cleaners & Shirt Laundry

CSC ServiceWorks

EVI Industries Inc.

DhobiLite

CLEANLY

FlyCleaners

PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Broomfield Launderette

Global Automated Laundromat Services Market: Research Scope

Global Automated Laundromat Services Market, by Service Type

Washing

Drying

Heat Roll and Folding

Global Automated Laundromat Services Market, by Operation

Card Operated

Coin Operated

Hybrid

Global Automated Laundromat Services Market, by Clothing Type

Tops

Trousers

Suits

Dresses

Bedding

Others (Accessories and Outdoors)

Global Automated Laundromat Services Market, by Generation

Millennial

GenX

Baby Boomers

Post Millennial

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

