Motor Driver ICs Market 2019 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis & Forecast To 2027

Motor Driver ICs: Introduction

A motor driver IC is an integrated circuit chip, which is used to control motors in autonomous robots. A motor driver IC acts as an interface between the motor and microprocessors in the robot.

is an integrated circuit chip, which is used to control motors in autonomous robots. A motor driver IC acts as an interface between the motor and microprocessors in the robot. A majority of microprocessors require low voltage and a small amount of current to operate, whereas motors require relatively high voltage and current to operate. Hence, motor driver ICs are primarily used in autonomous robotics, as current cannot be supplied to the motor from the microprocessor.

Additionally, motor driver ICs help perform various operations, such as selecting the reverse or forward rotation of the motor, protecting against overload, and regulating the motor speed

Motor driver ICs are available with three types of motors i.e. brushed DC motor, brushless DC motor, and stepper motor

Motor driver ICs are used in multiple applications such as printers, scanners, sunroofs, wipers, HVAC blowers, and radiator fans. These ICs are employed in several end-use sectors such as automotive, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics.

Rise in Demand for Motor Driver ICs for Use in Industrial Automation

Motor driver ICs are largely used in industrial automation processes, such as tool machines and robots, logistics systems, food, and packaging. This is considered a major factor driving the global motor driver ICs market.

In industrial automation, in order to speed up the assembly line process, manufacturers are using industrial robots that are operated and controlled by using motor drivers. These robots perform operations at a high speed and with high accuracy and they consume less power. This makes the operation more efficient.

As a result of these advantages, the demand for motor driver ICs for use in industrial automation applications is increasing. This is expected to drive the global motor driver ICs market during the forecast period.

Automotive Segment to Witness Lucrative Opportunities

The automotive industry has emerged as an attractive sector for investments for organizations across the globe. In the automotive industry, motor driver ICs are increasingly used in automobiles for HVAC blowers, radiator fans, sunroofs, wipers, and oil pumps.

Manufacturers mostly provide motor driver ICs with brushless DC motors instead of those with brushed DC motors, as they have higher efficiency and longer lifespan. Also, they lack brush-generated electrical noise.

Moreover, use of motor driver ICs offers protection against faults in power supply, due to which these devices are significantly used in automobiles

Thus, rise in the use of motor driver ICs in automobiles is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the global motor driver ICs market during the forecast period

North America to Lead Global Motor Driver ICs Market

In terms of region, the global motor driver ICs market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is anticipated to dominate the global motor driver ICs market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of motor driver ICs operate in the region and they are constantly investing in electronic components

The motor driver ICs market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Motor Driver ICs Market

The global motor driver ICs market was highly fragmented in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the risen demand for motor driver ICs. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global motor driver ICs market are:

ABB

Allegro MicroSystems, LLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

On Semiconductor

Panasonic Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION

Global Motor Driver ICs Market: Research Scope

Global Motor Driver ICs Market, by Motor Type

Brushed DC Motor

Brushless DC Motor

Stepper Motor

Global Motor Driver ICs Market, by Application

Printers

Scanners

Robotics

HVAC Blowers

Gaming Machines

Others

Global Motor Driver ICs Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Consumer Electronics

Others

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

