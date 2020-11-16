Impact of COVID-19 on Light Field Display Market 2019 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

A light field display (LFD) projects light rays with all the essential depth and color cues. Light field displays show a 3-D representation of the image based on stacking multiple focal planes. Light field displays are designed to give a natural feel and offer an immersive experience to the user. With the help of light field displays, it is possible for the user to focus only on the viewing area and keep the other arena out of focus, thereby offering a realistic and enhanced viewing experience. Natural conventional displays suffer from the drawback of visual discomfort and fatigue, eyestrain, diplopic vision, headaches, and nausea as the entire image is in focus of the user’s eyes while being on the entire flat screen. Light field displays eliminate these shortcomings and offers an immersive experience to the user.

LFD uses a series of micro lens which split an image into individual light rays. By using adequate encoding methodologies of the images shown to the user, these displays can create a light field directly in front of the viewer’s eyes who can focus on various objects in the scene and experience the effect of depth of field. LFDs offer a glass-free 3-D image with a look around capability and produce a superior quality image for 3-D displays. There has been a growing trend among the manufacturers of VR and AR headsets to employ LFD in their units as they offer a more immersive experience to the user and does not cause eye strain and fatigue. Additionally, there are number of start-ups that are entering the AR/VR space and adopting LFD displays into their systems. Various technology giants are making heavy investments for the development of light field displays and enhance the viewing experience of the user. Furthermore, there are various key players who are fostering their R&D activities for the development of innovative products in the market in order to gain competitive edge.

The growing awareness among technology manufacturers and consumers regarding 3-D imagining technology is one of the primary drivers influencing the growth of the light field display market. Growing demand for head mounted virtual reality displays by consumers is assisting the market growth. The advances in computational power and image capture technology are also fuelling the growth of the market. Additionally, growing adoption of LFD across various industry verticals such as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and aerospace and defense is further propelling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of development associated with the light field display may hamper the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the growing adoption of light field display across various industry verticals is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth.

The light field display market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, vertical, and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into imagining solutions and display. Based on application, the light field display market is divided into computers, televisions, cellphones, consumer electronics, and others. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into industrial, healthcare, media and entertainment, aerospace & defense. In terms of geography, the light field display market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Some of the major players in the light field display market include Lytro, Fovi3d, Holografika, NVIDIA, Avegant, Japan Display Inc., OTOY, Raytrix, Light Field Lab, Ricoh Innovations, Leia, and Toshiba, among others.

