Technology Advancing at a Rapid Pace to Drive the IV Stabilization Devices Market

IV administration technique is used for correcting dehydration or electrolyte imbalance, for blood transfusions, and to deliver medication. The peripheral infusion devices are the most commonly used devices in the global medical market. The IV stabilization devices are used with the medical tubes and catheters for increasing the dwell time of the catheter along with providing protection to the site with proper visibility, dressing integrity and stability of IV device. IV stabilization devices secure the neonatal skin with minimum catheter micro motion and increases patient comfort and safety. It also reduces the catheter associated complication, including dislodgement and itching. With the comprehensive application of IV therapy, Center for Disease Control (CDC) has issued proper guidelines for IV stabilization devices ensuring proper safety and comfort to the patients.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18265

The high prevalence of prolonged and lifestyle associated disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, chronic renal failure, and cancer lead to numerous surgeries. These are projected to spur demand for catheter, eventually boosting the IV stabilization device market globally. The growing geriatric population, healthcare expenditure, increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries owing to reduced pain, increased patient satisfaction, and faster recovery are some major factors that drive growth of the global IV stabilization device market. The problems such as hematoma, infiltration, extravascular drug administration or phlebitis while using IV therapy, restrain the use of IV administration technique, thereby affecting the global market of IV stabilization devices. However, with increasing incidences, and substantial increase in healthcare spending, the IV stabilization devices market is expected to increase over the forecast period.

The global IV stabilization device market is segmented on the basis of product, application, age group, end user and geography.

On the basis of product, the global IV stabilization device market is segmented as:

Central Venous Catheter Stabilization Device

Peripheral Stabilization Devices

Abdominal Drainage Tubes Securement Devices

Epidural Stabilization Devices

Chest Drainage Tube Stabilization Devices

On the basis of application, the global IV stabilization device market is segmented as:

General surgery

Cardiovascular

Respiratory

Urological

Gastric

Pharyngeal

Radiology

Other

On the basis of age group, the global IV stabilization device market is segmented as:

Pediatric

Adult

On the basis of end user, the global IV stabilization device market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Emergency Clinics

Home Healthcare Providers

Diagnostic Centers

To receive Methodology request here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18265

The Global IV stabilization device market it completely dependent on IV therapy practice. With the surge in the IV therapy usage, the global IV stabilization device market is projected to experience a hike. On the basis of end user the global IV stabilization device market is segmented as hospitals, emergency clinics, diagnostic centers and home healthcare providers. Admittedly, hospital segment holds the largest share of the market. The global market of IV stabilization devices is also segmented on the basis of age group. Different catheters are used in pediatrics and adults for IV infusion, thereby inducing the need of different IV stabilization devices.

On the basis of geography, the global market of IV stabilization device market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest share of global IV stabilization device market owing to the presence of good reimbursement scenario and health facilities. Europe holds the second largest share, followed by Asia Pacific. With the increasing geriatric population and number of service providers in the Asia Pacific and Middle Eastern Countries, the global IV stabilization device market is expected to grow in these regions.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/18265

Some leading players in the global IV stabilization device market include

Medtronic plc

3M Company

C. R. Bard

Baxter International, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ConvaTec Inc.

Smiths Group plc

M.C. Johnson Company, Inc.

About Us

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws on its multi-disciplinary capabilities and a high pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Persistence Market Research stands committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to clients’ business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized research solutions, its engagement models are highly flexible without compromising on its deep-seated research values.

Contact Us:

Sourabh KJ

305 Broadway

7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

U.S.A – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com