Increase in Frequency of Product Innovations to Drive the Buttock Injections Market from 2020 to 2030

Buttock injections, in general is a less invasive buttock augmentation procedure as compared to the buttock implants. In buttock augmentation procedure liposuction is performed to remove fat from two different body parts and this is combined with fat being injected in the buttocks. Buttock fat injection provides people with satisfying results that appears to be more natural. Performing buttock augmentation offers individuals with an advantage of undergoing liposuction that removes the fat around belly and other body areas, thus propelling the growth of buttock injections market. Thus two problems are solved at once. Unlike buttock implants, buttock injections can be placed anywhere in the body which may include the smaller areas. Buttock injections are of great advantage as they involve a minimal invasive surgery that could be performed faster and leaves minimum scars on the body. Moreover, the candidate opting for buttock injections does not have to worry about post-operative complications as they pertain for shorter durations. Thus the rising demand for buttocks injection is driving the buttock injections market at a fast pace. Mostly, people who are unsatisfied with their buttock size and are eager to improve their looks go for buttock enlargement using buttock injections. It can be done in both men and women to provide round and uplifted buttocks. Generally, individuals with irregular and loss of buttock shape caused due to aging or hormonal changes are drifted towards utilization of buttock injections.

Buttock injections come into great importance when a person is unable to get perfectly toned buttocks either by exercising or by being on a controlled food diet. One before undergoing a buttock injection procedure must have to be in best health conditions, should not consume medications such as herbal supplements and anti-inflammatory drugs. Once the buttock injection is given, the buttocks of the candidate gets an increased volume around them and appear perfect in shape. However, in approximately 30 percent of the patients with buttock fat injection, a second surgery is required as the injected part gets reabsorbed by the body. In order to maintain long lasting results after undergoing buttock injection procedure, a patient needs to maintain his weight and should adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Buttock injection is of extreme importance for the people who are more concerned about the physical appearance of their buttocks. In order to get perfectly round buttocks, cosmetic laser dermatologist uses two techniques including fat transfer and silicon fillers. Buttock injections procedure has fast treatment sessions and are minimal invasive procedures with quicker recoveries. Thus, to increase volume in a patient’s buttock doctors opt largely for buttock injections thereby generating more revenues in buttock injections market

Upgraded lifestyle coupled with people being more conscious about their physical appearance is anticipated to be the primary factor driving the buttock injections market. The increasing number of acquired deformities of buttocks and rising defects due to growing aging population are some other factors fueling the buttock injections market. Additionally, rising defects in buttocks or other parts of the gluteal region and technological advancements such as less invasive surgical procedures are further anticipated to grow the buttock injections market during the forecast period. However, high costs associated with buttock injection surgery is restraining the growth of buttock injections market. Also, buttock injections cause many infections that can lead to death thereby reducing the buttock injections market growth. Furthermore, buttock injections market is hampered due to presence of unfavorable reimbursement policies.

The global buttock injections market is segmented on the basis of injections type, distributor channel and geographic region:

Segmentation by Injection Type Hydrogel Butt Injections PMMA Butt Injections Fat Injections Silicone Butt Injections Unbranded products

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Dermatology Clinics Aesthetic Clinics Drugstores and Cosmetic Stores E-commerce Others

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



On the basis of the type of injections in buttock injections market, fat injections are extensively used over other over other types of injections as they are less fatal to the health of a person and do not result in death. Thus fat injections dominate the buttock injections market and is anticipated to follow the same trend over the forecast period. Also, silicone injections are popular among buttock injections and is projected to grow at a medium pace in the buttock injections market.

Based on geography, global buttock injections market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America registered highest market shares in global buttock injections market followed by Europe and is projected to dominate over the forecast period due to the rising demand of these injections from American women. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), buttock injections procedure are gaining importance at a fast pace among population of North America region. However, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period and is anticipated to be a profitable market for new market players in global buttock injections market.

