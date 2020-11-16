North American Sugar Confectionery Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast to 2020-2026

North American sugar confectionery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to drive the demand for sugar-free confectionery products. As per the American Diabetes Association (ADA), in 2018, 10.5% of the population, or 34.2 million Americans had diabetes. In 2018, approximately 1.6 million Americans had type 1 diabetes, which includes nearly 187,000 children and adolescents. This may accelerate the demand for energy bars that contain low or no sugar and loaded with minerals and vitamins. ELAN Granola Shot Paleo Mix (Paleonola, Inc.), RXBAR Whole Food Protein Bar (Chicago Bar Company LLC), and DiabetEZE (Innova Nutrition) are some energy bars that are designed for the diabetic population.
ELAN is developed with more than 80% nuts and seeds, including cashews, brazil nuts, and flaxseed. Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and coconut are the other ingredients. It contains 4 grams of net carbohydrates per serving. RXBAR Whole Food Protein Bar is an option that is clean and wholesome. Its ingredients comprise proteins, which include nuts and egg whites. Both ingredients are strong antioxidants. Dates and either blueberry or 100% cacao chocolate offer natural sweetness to the taste. These energy bars can be useful for the management of diet in people suffering from diabetes.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Product and Distribution Channel
- Countries Covered- US and Canada
- Competitive Landscape- Mondel?z International, Inc., Mars, Inc., Kind LLC, and The Hershey Co.
North American Sugar Confectionery Market-Segmentation
By Product
- Chocolate
o White and Milk
o Dark
- Sugar Based Food
o Boiled Sweets
o Caramels and Toffees
o Mints
o Gums and Jellies
o Others
- Snack Bars
o Energy Bars
o Cereal Bars
o Others
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
o Supermarket/Hypermarket
o Convenience Stores
o Others
North American Sugar Confectionery Market– Segment by Country
- US
- Canada
