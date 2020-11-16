North American Sugar Confectionery Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast to 2020-2026

North American sugar confectionery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to drive the demand for sugar-free confectionery products. As per the American Diabetes Association (ADA), in 2018, 10.5% of the population, or 34.2 million Americans had diabetes. In 2018, approximately 1.6 million Americans had type 1 diabetes, which includes nearly 187,000 children and adolescents. This may accelerate the demand for energy bars that contain low or no sugar and loaded with minerals and vitamins. ELAN Granola Shot Paleo Mix (Paleonola, Inc.), RXBAR Whole Food Protein Bar (Chicago Bar Company LLC), and DiabetEZE (Innova Nutrition) are some energy bars that are designed for the diabetic population.

ELAN is developed with more than 80% nuts and seeds, including cashews, brazil nuts, and flaxseed. Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and coconut are the other ingredients. It contains 4 grams of net carbohydrates per serving. RXBAR Whole Food Protein Bar is an option that is clean and wholesome. Its ingredients comprise proteins, which include nuts and egg whites. Both ingredients are strong antioxidants. Dates and either blueberry or 100% cacao chocolate offer natural sweetness to the taste. These energy bars can be useful for the management of diet in people suffering from diabetes.

Market Coverage

Market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product and Distribution Channel

Countries Covered- US and Canada

Competitive Landscape- Mondel?z International, Inc., Mars, Inc., Kind LLC, and The Hershey Co.

North American Sugar Confectionery Market-Segmentation

By Product

Chocolate

o White and Milk

o Dark

Sugar Based Food

o Boiled Sweets

o Caramels and Toffees

o Mints

o Gums and Jellies

o Others

Snack Bars

o Energy Bars

o Cereal Bars

o Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Convenience Stores

o Others

North American Sugar Confectionery Market– Segment by Country

US

Canada

