European Sugar Confectionery Market Size, Trends, Industry Report to 2020-2026

European sugar confectionery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Emerging demand for snack bars is the major factor in accelerating market growth. The demand for snack bars has significantly increased among European millennials as these bars are packed with natural sources of protein obtained from nuts and fruits. Energy bars can be a suitable choice for a snack as it offers a healthy dose of fiber and protein and is low in saturated fat and sugars. The trend towards a gluten-free diet and increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes are also some key factors encouraging the adoption of snack bars in the region. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 59.3 million people aged 20-79 were suffering from diabetes in 2019.
This may accelerate the demand for energy bars that contain low or no sugar and loaded with minerals and vitamins. The right snack bar is rich in healthy fat, fiber, and protein and supports to prevent low blood sugars all over the day. In addition, some snack bars can provide an accurate amount of carbohydrate which enables to fuel before or after a workout. Energy bars for the diabetic population can also support to reduce the risk of hypoglycemia at night by nearly 75%. Therefore, the consumption of energy bars is growing significantly in Europe, which in turn, is supporting to fuel the market growth.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Product and Distribution Channel
- Countries Covered- UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe
- Competitive Landscape- Mondel?z International, Inc., Ferrero International S.A., Nestlé S.A., and Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V.
European Sugar Confectionery Market-Segmentation
By Product
- Chocolate
o White and Milk
o Dark
Sugar Based Food
o Boiled Sweets
o Caramels and Toffees
o Mints
o Gums and Jellies
o Others
- Snack Bars
o Energy Bars
o Cereal Bars
o Others
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
o Supermarket/Hypermarket
o Convenience Stores
o Others
European Sugar Confectionery Market– Segment by Country
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
