Asia-Pacific Sugar Confectionery Market Size, Growth & Forecast to 2020-2026

Asia-Pacific sugar confectionery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. With the increasing per capita income, the consumption of premium chocolate has been growing significantly in the region. An increasing number of global chocolate makers are tapping into the Chinese and Indian markets. Owing to the rapid upgrade in chocolate consumption, the demand for premium chocolates has been witnessed a potential rise in the region. Mars, Hershey, and Nestle are some players that offer premium chocolate brands in the region. In November 2018, Nestle India entered the super-premium chocolate segment with the launch of its new Les Recettes De L’Atelier range of chocolate tablets.

It is a premium collection of hand-crafted artisanal chocolates in India. These premium chocolates are available in four variants across stores in major cities and select e-commerce players. The range comprises Dark Cranberry Almonds, Milk Chocolate Raisins Almond Hazelnuts, Dark Raisins Almonds Hazelnuts, and Dark Roasted Almonds. There is an emerging demand for niche and handmade chocolates in the country, which in turn, has led to the launch of these new handmade premium chocolates in India.

Market Coverage

Market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product and Distribution Channel

Countries Covered- China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- Mondel?z International, Inc., Ferrero International S.A., Nestlé S.A., ITC Ltd., and Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Asia-Pacific Sugar Confectionery Market-Segmentation

By Product

Chocolate

o White and Milk

o Dark

Sugar Based Food

o Boiled Sweets

o Caramels and Toffees

o Mints

o Gums and Jellies

o Others

Snack Bars

o Energy Bars

o Cereal Bars

o Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Convenience Stores

o Others

Asia-Pacific Sugar Confectionery Market– Segment by Country

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

